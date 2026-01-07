The EU’s former top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says, as Washington and Brussels are at loggerheads over digital policies and Greenland, we must understand the United States is not our main ally.

In an interview with Spain’s Antena 3 broadcaster last week, Borrell said he “doesn’t know what more [US President Donald] Trump needs to do for us to understand that the United States and Europe are not the allies they once were.”

“There are many people who don’t want to accept this reality” because it is still assumed that the US is the EU’s main ally, “but it no longer is,” the ex-diplomat said.

He also pointed to US visa bans on five Europeans, including former Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, who created the Digital Market and Digital Services Acts to control the speech of Americans through their social media platforms.

Most social media platforms are US-based.

However, EU officials have defended the legislation as a way to defend European sovereignty.

It’s more about collecting the money fines bring in and silencing the people.

Pivoting to the US attack on Venezuela, Borrell suggested that America’s military intervention should be “a lesson for Europeans” because “if we want to exist in the world, [we] should also have a certain capacity to defend ourselves and not expect the American friend to defend us.”

Their dream of becoming military powers is a pipe dream. They are de-industrializing and cannot even defend themselves.

So, who will be their main ally? Who will want to be? They’re dependents. Are we only allies when we cater to them and go to war with Russia for them?