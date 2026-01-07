US Seizes Sanctioned Tanker Escorted by a Russian Sub

U.S. forces seized one tanker and are pursuing another on Wednesday. The seized tanker, Bella 1, was escorted by a Russian Submarine.
The United States seized the Russian‑flagged oil tanker Bella 1 in the Atlantic after a dramatic weeks‑long pursuit, officials confirmed. The operation, led by the Department of Homeland Security with military support, marks a new flashpoint in Washington’s confrontation with Moscow over Venezuela’s sanctioned oil trade.
The U.S. had sanctioned the Bella 1 in 2024 for allegedly carrying black-market Iranian oil on behalf of U.S.-designated terrorist organizations aligned with Tehran.
The U.S. brought in P-8 Poseidon “sub-hunter” aircraft and AC-130J gunships to help with the boarding operation of the ship south of Iceland, according to flight-tracking data and two U.S. officials.
The Coast Guard encountered no resistance or hostility from the crew, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military operation.
It’s the largest, and probably the rustiest old tanker seized to date.
🚨 BREAKING: Video has been released of US forces SEIZING CONTROL of a massive oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela
Per President Trump, this is the LARGEST tanker ship ever seized.
The DOJ and FBI believe this ship was being used to deliver sanctioned oil from Venezuela to… pic.twitter.com/VlLVIMprmO
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 10, 2025
U.S. forces were also attempting to seize a second tanker in the waters off Latin America, according to a U.S. official and two other people familiar with the operation.
