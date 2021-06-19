Evanston to have Juneteenth and Gay Pride parades, cancel July 4th



















Having gay pride parades and Juneteenth celebrations was never the problem. The problem has always been the weaponization of those celebrations by Democrat Party communists. We now see the realization of it in Evanston, Illinois. There will be Juneteenth and gay pride parades but Independence Day, the 4th of July parade, and fireworks were canceled.

The Evanston Fourth of July Association this morning announced that its board has voted to cancel this year’s Fun Run, Parade, Palatine Concert Band performance, and Lakefront Fireworks show.

They are lying and claiming it’s over the pandemic that is no longer a pandemic, at least not in the USA. This is the weaponization to culturally alter the USA forever. We will see much more of this. They are erasing the USA and making us into something very bizarre, dark, and dreary. Even then, they won’t be happy.

This is cultural Marxism.

JUNETEENTH AND GAY PRIDE GO ON BUT NOT INDEPENDENCE DAY

In a statement, the board said the decision was based on concern for public health due to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and vaccination rates and was made in cooperation with local officials.

But the statement added, “We are committed and already working toward an Independence Day celebration that will be safe, creative, and build community.”

The Celebration Team will provide a virtual celebration on July 4th.

As for Gay Pride, there will be a car parade, a lighting ceremony, a picnic, and more. For Juneteenth, they will have a parade, celebrations, and more.

My home town of Evanston, Illinois is having a Juneteenth Parade and a Gay Pride Parade, but is cancelling the 4th of July Parade & Fireworks. pic.twitter.com/KFhJ335LEl — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 19, 2021

