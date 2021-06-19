The Veterans Affairs at Palm Center is claiming that equity requires them to use tax dollars for any gender alterations — their term — the transgender veteran wants.

Fact: VA’s Impact Analysis found that “surgical procedures are now widely accepted in the medical community as medically necessary treatment for gender dysphoria.” If medical care meets the standard of VA’s Medical Benefits Package under 38 CFR § 17.38 (“needed to promote, preserve, or restore the health of the individual and is in accord with generally accepted standards of medical practice”), all eligible veterans should be entitled to receive it. The American Medical Association, American Psychological Association, American Psychiatric Association, and six former U.S. Surgeons General agree that transgender-inclusive health care is medically necessary and promotes better health outcomes. The “gender alterations” exclusion was a one-of-a-kind restriction in VA policy, denying surgical services routinely provided to other veterans solely because of the reason for treatment, not its medical necessity.

Myth: Medical treatment for gender dysphoria is less important than other VA-provided care.

Conclusions: Persons with transsexualism, after sex reassignment, have considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behaviour, and psychiatric morbidity than the general population. Our findings suggest that sex reassignment, although alleviating gender dysphoria, may not suffice as treatment for transsexualism, and should inspire improved psychiatric and somatic care after sex reassignment for this patient group.

There is a website called Sex change Regret which is authored by a transgender named Walter Hyer who wrote, “Young or old, early in transition or years later, changing genders ends in regret, and often, in a total nightmare.”

“I’ve been reporting about the widespread regret for years while everyone in the media says regret is rare,” Mr. Hyer wrote. “The Belgrade Center for Genital Reconstructive Surgery says that they have received requests for reversal surgery,” he said.