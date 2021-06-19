VA Palm Ctr to use tax $$$ for ‘gender alterations’ for equity’s sake

The Veterans Affairs at Palm Center is claiming that equity requires them to use tax dollars for any gender alterations — their term — the transgender veteran wants.
This is their claim:
Myth: Medical treatment for gender dysphoria is less important than other VA-provided care.
Fact: VA’s Impact Analysis found that “surgical procedures are now widely accepted in the medical community as medically necessary treatment for gender dysphoria.” If medical care meets the standard of VA’s Medical Benefits Package under 38 CFR § 17.38 (“needed to promote, preserve, or restore the health of the individual and is in accord with generally accepted standards of medical practice”), all eligible veterans should be entitled to receive it. The American Medical Association, American Psychological Association, American Psychiatric Association, and six former U.S. Surgeons General agree that transgender-inclusive health care is medically necessary and promotes better health outcomes. The “gender alterations” exclusion was a one-of-a-kind restriction in VA policy, denying surgical services routinely provided to other veterans solely because of the reason for treatment, not its medical necessity.
What they don’t say is that studies have shown these surgeries and treatments increase suicides:
Conclusions: Persons with transsexualism, after sex reassignment, have considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behaviour, and psychiatric morbidity than the general population. Our findings suggest that sex reassignment, although alleviating gender dysphoria, may not suffice as treatment for transsexualism, and should inspire improved psychiatric and somatic care after sex reassignment for this patient group.
THE SUICIDE RATE IS VERY HIGH
There is a website called Sex change Regret which is authored by a transgender named Walter Hyer who wrote, “Young or old, early in transition or years later, changing genders ends in regret, and often, in a total nightmare.”
“I’ve been reporting about the widespread regret for years while everyone in the media says regret is rare,” Mr. Hyer wrote. “The Belgrade Center for Genital Reconstructive Surgery says that they have received requests for reversal surgery,” he said.
He asks, “If sex change regret is so rare, why are so many requesting reversal surgery? If sex change regret is so rare, why are surgeons offering reversal surgery?”
An alarming 41% of transgender people commit suicide and for people to praise their decision to surgically alter their body when they are ill-equipped to give that advice borders on criminal.
The following quotes by Dr. Paul McHugh come from CNS News:
“Dr. Paul R. McHugh, the former psychiatrist-in-chief for Johns Hopkins Hospital and its current Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry, said that transgenderism is a “mental disorder” that merits treatment, that sex change is “biologically impossible,” and that people who promote sexual reassignment surgery are collaborating with and promoting a mental disorder.
Dr. McHugh explained that transgender surgery is not the solution for people who suffer a “disorder of ‘assumption’” – the notion that their maleness or femaleness is different than what nature assigned to them biologically.”
We need a stop mass hysteria reset button (h/t-M Savage) and I wouldn’t be surprised to see some Salem witch hunt type madness come out of wokeology.
Brain transplants needed.
While I’ve heard care greatly improved under President Trump, still and depending on the location, all too often many vets cannot get needed care for real health problems, even those caused by their service to our country, and yet, Biden’s VA deems it their responsibility to turn men and women into mutant things. Go figure. What is it about Democrats and sex?