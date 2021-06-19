NASA Goes Woke! Its future’s based on skin color, address, gender, who s/he sleeps with



















NASA Goes Woke

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is launching a new mission on Friday to analyze what parts of its agency have potential barriers for historically “underrepresented and underserved” communities.

Mission Equity [racism] is an endeavor to look at the agency’s programs, procurements, grants, and policies to examine what challenges exist for minorities who want to join the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The agency identified “underrepresented and underserved” people as African American, Latino, Native American, Asian, religious minorities, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities, people who live in rural areas, and impoverished people.

Everyone but white people although they included rural areas to make it seem less racist. People should be hired based on qualifications, period.

“At NASA, we’re on a mission of equity, launching opportunity … to reach those we’ve never reached before … to shatter boundaries and break down barriers across America,” NASA staffers say in the video.

“NASA is a 21st-century agency with 22nd-century goals. To be successful, it’s critical that NASA takes a comprehensive approach to address the challenges to equity we see today,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

No, it’s critical you get the most qualified people.

“The agency’s new Mission Equity is a bold and necessary challenge for NASA to ensure our programs are accessible to all Americans and, especially, those living in historically underserved communities across the country,” Nelson said. “Because when NASA opens doors to talent previously left untapped, the universe is the limit.”

Equity is racism. It immediately disqualifies some of the best-qualified people based on immutable characteristics like skin color or other irrelevant issues like income. It bases everything on the outcome, nothing else. Everyone has to have the same outcome regardless of talent, effort, commitment, intelligence, and so on. It’s a Marxist-based ideology and very dangerous. It’s the opposite of what our Constitution calls for and what MLK Jr. preached.

This is all Barack Obama’s third term, operating through figurehead Joe Biden. We are destroying ourselves. Our mission is suicidal.

From Space Race to All About Race.

Equity is evil and it is being shoved down our throats by literal communists. Resist!

NASA makes it sound like they only want to make jobs “accessible” but it goes into hiring. On their website, they write: Underserved and underrepresented communities include: Black, Latino, and Indigenous and Native American persons, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other persons of color; members of religious minorities; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) persons; persons with disabilities; persons who live in rural areas; and persons otherwise adversely affected by persistent poverty or inequality.

Notice who isn’t there in all likelihood — unless they’re poor?

Watch:

We’re launching Mission Equity, a comprehensive effort to assess how to expand access to our programs and examine potential barriers and challenges that exist for historically underrepresented and underserved communities. Find out how to give feedback: https://t.co/IJ2wk7qh0z pic.twitter.com/i6wD85Zc1e — NASA (@NASA) June 16, 2021

Related

















