Even CNN Knows Joe Biden Lied, Curious!

Is the total humiliation of Joe Biden with the release of the DOJ report part of a plan or were the Democrats taken by surprise? The report noted that he willfully committed a felony and suggested he has dementia. If the plan is to dump Joe, this doesn’t seem like a good way to do it. Even CNN knows Biden lied about issues cited in Robert Hur’s damning documents report.

Here are three of Biden’s lies CNN discussed.

John: Biden said he stored the documents in filing cabinets that could be locked.

Daniel: “Just not true, John. This report from the special counsel includes photos. Those photos include shots of a box just sitting in President Biden’s Delaware garage. The special counsel described it as a badly damaged box sitting amid household detritus. So there was some that was in the cabinets locked or lockable as the president said, but all of it certainly not…”

John: “OK, another claim that President Biden made. None of the documents were highly classified…”

Daniel: “Is also not true, John. This special counsel’s report says that the president possessed multiple highly classified documents that were indeed marked as being highly classified documents, including some marked as top secret…”

John: The third claim that he made, Daniel, he “… did not share classified information with a ghostwriter on a book he was working on.”

Daniel: “…Biden shared classified info with the ghostwriter by reading nearly verbatim from the notebooks on these three occasions, including notes from meetings in the situation room. He did find that Biden “at times tried to avoid sharing classified info like by skipping over certain material as he was reading them to the ghostwriter…”

WHAT ARE THEY UP TO?

It’s very hard to know what’s going on since, amid calls for the 25th Amendment, there is a full-court press online to convince people Biden doesn’t have dementia.

Jimmy Dore gets it, but MarFarlane sure doesn’t.

These people are in a full blown CULT. It’s not Biden’s AGE it’s the fact that he’s clearly DEMENTED you fucking North Korea level zombie. This is psychotic. pic.twitter.com/hPzV42N60z — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) February 10, 2024

These people are as deranged as Biden.

Biden has earned a second term. He’s accomplished a lot but has more to do. We must save our American experiment + enshrine many rights that were affirmed by SC. We’ve seen they can easily be reversed. #BidenHarris2024 #DemVoice1 #ProudBlue #wtpGOTV24 pic.twitter.com/NhohaGVSRf — Terri Loves America (@ProudAFAmerican) February 9, 2024

I sure hope women aren’t this stupid.

Biden outsmarts no one, but his handlers do.

I need answers! If POTUS is in such mental decline, how does he keep outsmarting the GOP? #BidenHarris2024 pic.twitter.com/3al0COUDoM — KerrBear (@MPLSKerrBear) February 9, 2024

