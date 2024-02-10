Senescent Joe’s Furious the DOJ Report Says He’s Senescent

CNN reports Joe Biden was furious in a private closed-door meeting with Virginia Democrats when he found out that the special counsel report questioned his mental state.

According to CNN, Biden said, “How would I f**ing forget THAT?” when Robert Hur revealed that Biden couldn’t even remember when his son Beau died.

We want the answer to that too, Joe. He probably forgot that he forgot.

He’s not very self-aware, but he does have dementia. The mystery is why so many people are shocked.

Joe Biden furiously erupts in private closed-door meeting after special counsel exposes his deteriorated mental state: “How would I f**ing forget THAT?!” pic.twitter.com/0b9VrSC9e1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

All is well now. Kamala Harris is here to help.

Oh sweet Jesus: they’re wheeling out Word Salad Harris now to vouch for Biden’s mental capacity pic.twitter.com/bTaPN1Go1O — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) February 9, 2024

Related