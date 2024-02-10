Senescent Joe’s Furious the DOJ Report Says He’s Senescent

By
M Dowling
-
1
28

CNN reports Joe Biden was furious in a private closed-door meeting with Virginia Democrats when he found out that the special counsel report questioned his mental state.

According to CNN, Biden said, “How would I f**ing forget THAT?” when Robert Hur revealed that Biden couldn’t even remember when his son Beau died.

We want the answer to that too, Joe. He probably forgot that he forgot.

He’s not very self-aware, but he does have dementia. The mystery is why so many people are shocked.

All is well now. Kamala Harris is here to help.


Sally
Guest
Sally
4 minutes ago

Let’s face it, Biden stole state secrets 40 years ago to sell to the highest bidder. He knew what he was doing. Demorats are never to be held accountable for their actions.

