Even Colin Powell says ‘hysterical’ Russian bounty story was overblown

Even Colin Powell, a friend, and adviser to Obama, who was George W. Bush’s Secretary of State, said he won’t vote for Donald Trump. Yet, even he says that the Russian bounty story was overblown and that the commanders on the ground didn’t think it was as serious an issue as the TV and print media did, the NY Post reported. He suggested the reporting was ‘hysteria.’

“What I know is that our military commanders on the ground did not think that it was as serious a problem as the newspapers were reporting and television was reporting,” Powell told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “It got kind of out of control before we really had an understanding of what had happened. I’m not sure we fully understand now.”

He added: “But [commander of U.S. Central Command] General [Kenneth] McKenzie … he did not think this was of that level of importance to us. Remember, it’s not the intelligence community that’s going to go fight these guys, it’s the guys on the ground. It’s our troops. It’s our commanders who are going to go deal with this kind of a threat, using intelligence that was given to them by the intelligence community.

“But that has to be analyzed,” Powell went on. “It has to be attested. And then you have to go find out who the enemy is. And I think we were on top of that one, but it just got — it got almost hysterical in the first few days.”

This directly contradicts useless John Bolton who tried to fan the flames. Sorry John, good try though, to make yourself relevant.

Trump denied the New York Times report — that he was briefed. The intel community backed him up.

Both the White House and General McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command, have indicated the intelligence wasn’t strong enough to merit the president’s attention.

McKenzie also expressed doubts that the bounty program led to any deaths of U.S. soldiers.