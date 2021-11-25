Even NPR/Marist Can’t Come Up with Good Polling for Corn Pop’s Pal

















Biden has slipped to 40 percent approval in some Rasmussen and other surveys in recent weeks. The latest Biden-friendly NPR/Marist poll shows him at 42%.

According to NPR/Marist, only 42 percent of voters support the job Biden is doing as inflation taxes the poor and middle class. People are starting to realize Biden is not for the working man. He supports the elite.

Who are these 42% who think he’s doing a good job?

The Hill claims Biden is trying to solve the problem of inflation. What a joke. His awful policies caused it or was it his cabal’s policies?

They are the gang who couldn’t shoot straight.

At the same time, Biden and Harris are still at odds. They’re both awful so who knows who is responsible.

The pair appeared together, for the first time in more than a week, at a DC soup kitchen for a photo op as they helped to prepare meals for those less fortunate. It was just a quick photo op.

But during the visit the president appeared to snub Harris, The New York Post reported.

According to the Post, Biden made no attempt to demonstrate any fondness for his VP in front of the cameras after Harris allies slammed Biden to CNN last week for giving her tough jobs, such as handling the border crisis and accused the West Wing of giving her less support than white members of the administration.

She’s right but she also bashed the hell out of him during the debates. Kamala is very phony and very unlikable according to most accounts.

When asked by a reporter what he was grateful for, Biden put an arm around DC Central Kitchen chef Dawain Arrington — who was standing to the president’s left with Harris at Biden’s right — and said, “The people I’m standing next to are what I’m thankful for. He got up. He was knocked down, but he got up,” the Post wrote.

Moments earlier, first lady Jill Biden directed Harris to a spot next to her husband, but the president didn’t appear to greet his VP.

No one caught Harris and Biden speaking. Biden may be out of it mentally but he knows she trashed him in the media and he is one vengeful individual.

both of them are a complete disaster.

Biden is responsible for the highest inflation in 31 years, the highest rate of illegal immigration since the 1980s, the disorderly US exit from Afghanistan, and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, according to the Post.

Corn Pop’s Friend Is Our President:

What is going on? I’m really confused and I feel like I’m losing my mind pic.twitter.com/S0B4xMyJCW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2019

