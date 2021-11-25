Salvation Army Is Now a Racist Organization

















The Salvation Army, a Christian charity, implemented critical race theory-based teachings for its donors. Its Alexandria-based leadership created an “International Social Justice Commission,” which has developed and released a “resource” to “educate” its white donors, volunteers, and employees.

Critical Race Theory or CRT is anti-white, racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-American. It’s a nonsensical ideology that goes under the false guise of anti-racism.

CRT stereotypes all white people.

In a document obtained by Central Nova News titled “Let’s Talk About Racism,” they state that Christianity is inherently racist, and that white people need to “lament, repent and apologize for biases or racist ideologies held and actions committed.”

“Many have come to believe that we live in a post-racial society, but racism is very real for our brothers and sisters who are refused jobs and housing, denied basic rights, and brutalized and oppressed simply because of the color of their skin,” one lesson explains. “There is an urgent need for Christians to evaluate racist attitudes and practices in light of our faith, and to live faithfully in today’s world.”

They have a worksheet that claims white’s racism is so subtle they don’t know they’re racist. How ridiculous is that?

They state that people need to stop denying that racism and systemic racism don’t exist, which is “still at work to keep white Americans in power.” The reason white Americans have power is that they are the majority, but, obviously, not much longer.

They also state that people need to stop being colorblind.

Now that is really ridiculous. We shouldn’t be looking at a person according to the color of his/her skin. It’s not logical or kind.

They’re off my charity list, and no more money in their buckets at Christmas time. They’re racists.

I was in the Salvation Army as a teen. They have taken a very bad turn.

