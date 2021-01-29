Even The NY Times wants Dictator Joe to slow down on the fiats

Even the New York Times is getting fed up with dictator Biden’s executive orders. Their reasons aren’t what the Right would necessarily emphasize, but it’s more normal than they usually sound.

In an article titled, “Ease up on the Executive orders, Joe,” the Editorial Board wrote: “President Biden is right to not let his agenda be held hostage, but legislating through Congress is a better path.”

They wrote:

But this is no way to make law. A polarized, narrowly divided Congress may offer Mr. Biden little choice but to employ executive actions or see his entire agenda held hostage. These directives, however, are a flawed substitute for legislation. They are intended to provide guidance to the government and need to work within the discretion granted the executive by existing law or the Constitution. They do not create new law — through executive orders carry the force of law — and they are not meant to serve as an end-run around the will of Congress. By design, such actions are more limited in what they can achieve than legislation, and presidents who overreach invite intervention by the courts.

Of course, they say he may end up having “little choice but to employ executive actions.” But they want him to go through the motions.

That’s a big step for them, and it got a negative reaction from the White House.

Their concern is his orders won’t be lasting:

Undoing some of Mr. Trump’s excesses is necessary, but Mr. Biden’s legacy will depend on his ability to hammer out agreements with Congress. On the campaign trail, he often touted his skill at finding compromise, and his decades as a legislator, as reasons to elect him over Mr. Trump. The country faces significant challenges to recovering from the pandemic, from a global recession, from years of safety nets and institutions and trust being eroded. Now it is time for the new president to show the American people what permanent change for a better nation can look like.

They do say the Left is thrilled with all he’s doing. That’s hard to understand. The Left wants the energy sector destroyed, men competing in women’s sports, and the inept big government running everything?

Many Democrats are thrilled with his dictatorship, to use his own description. He did say a president who uses Executive orders to run the government is a dictator.

The NY Times wants their dictators to feign compromise to make the change permanent.

The White House was not pleased:

He’s talking about tax policy, of course. But it’s still worth re-visiting in light of starting his administration focused almost entirely on legislating through executive orders. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

