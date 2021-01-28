Greg Kelly remembers the good old day, 4 weeks ago

Greg Kelly remembers the good old days, four weeks ago, in the clip below. He recalls DJT saying they’re really coming after us, not him, and he was right. They’re coming after the Right directly now, using the riot as an excuse for every abuse.

Kelly plays a clip from Barack Obama talking about how if he could stay in his basement in his sweats and work through a frontman, he’d be fine with that. Well, that does tell us a lot, doesn’t it?

Kelly goes over the fact that Biden is too feeble for the job.

Watch for more from Greg Kelly:

Related