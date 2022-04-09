Every Dem Votes Against Protecting People Who Refuse COV Jab

Every Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee voted down an amendment to H.R. 350, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021. The amendment would ban intel agencies from spying on or prosecuting Americans who refuse the COV jab.

Every Democrat voted against it, Rep. Mazzie (R-KY) said.

The bill authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the FBI to use taxpayer money to “analyze and monitor domestic terrorist activity” and “take steps to prevent domestic terrorism.”

Surprised?

Democrats might like parents being labeled as terrorists if they annoy them at Board meetings.

Let’s not let the FBI label mothers “domestic terrorists” for COVID vaccine opposition. pic.twitter.com/I6diVOrAfE — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 6, 2022

