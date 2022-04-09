Remembering Biden Hiking Through the Himalayas with Xi Jinping

When Joe Biden wasn’t hiking with Sir Edmund Hillary or driving a semi, Biden was hiking the Himalayas with Xi Jinping– for 17,000 miles.

During the presentation of the new Justice, Ketanje Brown Jackson, he went off into crazy. He went off into one of his tall tales and said he was once in “the foothills of the Himalayas” traveling for 17,000 miles with Xi Jinping.

The Transcript

“And, folks — (applause) — let me close with what I’ve long said: America is a nation that can be defined in a single word. I was in the foothi- — foot- — excuse me, in the foothills of the Himalayas with Xi Jinping, traveling with him. (Inaudible) traveled 17,000 miles when I was Vice President at the time. I don’t know that for a fact.

“And we were sitting alone. I had an interpreter and he had an interpreter. And he looked at me. In all seriousness, he said, “Can you define America for me?” And I said what many of you heard me say for a long time. I said, “Yes, I can, in one word: possibilities.” (Applause.) “Possibilities.”

“That, in America, everyone should be able to go as far as their hard work and God-given talent will take them. And possibilities. We’re the only ones. That’s why we’re viewed as the “ugly Americans”: We think anything is possible.”

Watch:

Tucker had a funny response:

Remembering Corn Pop:

What is going on? I’m really confused and I feel like I’m losing my mind pic.twitter.com/S0B4xMyJCW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2019

And Big Mama too!

Biden tells a story about “the only woman truck driver [he] ever knew” named “Big Mama.” pic.twitter.com/XDTHFcCCGT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2022

Related