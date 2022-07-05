Every Farm Unites Against the WEF-Controlled Dutch Government

The Klaus Schwab-World Economic Forum Mark Rutte government of The Netherlands has put an insane nitrogen policy in at the suggestion of Klaus Schwab. It requires the cutting of nitrogen emissions in half by 2030. Every farm in the nation has united against the government’s draconian measures.

This is The Great Reset in action.

THE END OF MODERN FARMING

The regulations put an end to modern farming – putting harsh controls on nitrogen and spelling the end to thousands of family farms.

That is the goal of the WEF. They want people to own nothing and be happy. It says so in their ad.

People need to unite worldwide to stop them.

So far, the global media has vilified the farmers, brushing aside their concerns with the New World Order-style policy, and propagating government lies.

In order to do that it means drastically cutting farm production and jobs. It means culling the herds by 25% immediately.

Dutch flags are hung upside down on every farm in the country. Every farm is united against this globalist government.

The police are starting to rip down the jersey barriers violently. The farmers see them as a Dutch version of Antifa.

Go to DutchUprising.com for more information. Watch the clip.

Police are violently pulling down blockades one by one, through the use of “Romeos” which I’ll talk about later. (Basically police sanctioned ANTIFA). Shocking for a democracy, but this is Klaus Schwab country. Here is a snapshot from the front lines. https://t.co/363xQ3IVwh pic.twitter.com/SdYi5rKj2L — Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) July 5, 2022

