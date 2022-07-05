Team Biden Is Working Hard to Take Away Citizen’s Voting Rights

Team Biden’s Working Hard to Take Away Citizen’s Voting Rights

The Biden administration sued Arizona on Tuesday over a citizenship requirement to vote. According to the DOJ, requiring proof of citizenship to vote for the president violated federal law.

Allowing people here illegally to vote is the same as relinquishing citizens’ voting rights.

The state law requiring proof of citizenship is set to take effect in January, The DOJ claims it “turns the clock back by imposing unlawful and unnecessary requirements that would block eligible voters from the registration rolls,” said Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division.

She called Arizona’s House Bill 2492, which also requires proof of citizenship to vote by mail in any federal election, a “textbook violation” of the 1993 National Voter Registration Act.

The provision requires election officials to reject registration forms based on mistakes that aren’t relevant to a voter’s eligibility and also violates the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the Justice Department said.

THE ILLEGITIMACY OF KRISTEN CLARKE

No one is keeping black people from voting. Proportionately, they vote more than whites. However, it does keep non-citizens and illegal aliens from voting.

Kristen Clarke is the arguably anti-Christian, anti-white, anti-Semitic Assistant Attorney General of the United States for Civil Rights.

Arizona Republicans passed the bill in a party-line vote, and Gov. Doug Ducey signed it on March 30.

It requires proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, on a federal voter registration form. Voting rights advocates had warned that such a measure could disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters.

Apparently, that’s too difficult?

Mostly liberal groups have challenged the new voting bills passed after 2020 on grounds that they violate aspects of the Voting Rights Act, the First and 14th Amendments, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Georgia has become the epicenter for fighting nine lawsuits by far-left groups.

A lawsuit filed by the Justice Department last month against Georgia was aimed at supporting these far-left groups’ lawsuits.

