Every leader of NYC principals’ union wants Cuomo to take over the city schools

The leaders of New York City principals’ union on Sunday said they had unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in Mayor Bill de Blasio and asked him to cede control of city schools to the state Education Department for the remainder of the Covid-19 crisis, the Wall Street Journal reports.

DISHONEST ABOUT THE STAFFING SHORTAGE

De Blasio was warned of the teacher shortage four months ago. School officials also claim they needed a lot more guidance than he provided during COV.

De Blasio just announced the second delay of opening for in-person instruction—that the depth of the staffing problem had just become clear. That was untrue.

City Hall officials said the group’s expertise and recommendations were incorporated into the reopening plans and safety protocols. They said district leaders had been aware of staffing concerns and will deploy substitute teachers and others.

“Mayor de Blasio decided to undertake something that no other major American city can do,” said spokeswoman Avery Cohen. “We’ve moved heaven and earth to reopen our schools and for the past few days, kids have been sitting safely in classrooms as we prepare to welcome more next week. That’s leadership.”

THEY TOOK CONTROL FROM THE PEOPLE

In 2002, Governor Cuomo, another incompetent, took control of the schools from the 32 elected community boards and turned control over to the mayor’s office.

Cuomo and de Blasio don’t believe in local community control, just big government-politico control.

Cuomo’s response so far is for de Blasio to take care of the problem and if that doesn’t work, then he will appoint someone to take care of it. He wants no part of the responsibility.

In the meantime, we all know what the police think of de Blasio.