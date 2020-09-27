Joe Biden, the Good Catholic

Joe Biden is held up to be the good Catholic. Since the left has determined that we can kill the unborn to the moment of birth for any reason whatsoever, he has said nothing on behalf of the unborn, even though so many are minorities whom he claims to care about. Worse than that, he wants to abolish the Hyde Amendment and make all Americans who see it as murder pay for other peoples’ abortions — unnecessarily.

Good Catholics don’t do that, don’t approve of that, and don’t force it on people of conscience.

Catholics are getting zero help from religious leaders. When Cardinal Dolan said the opening prayer at the Republican National Convention, he had a mass departure of angry donors.

Catholic leaders are scared.

DEMONIC FORCES

One who isn’t is Archbishop Vigano, who is dismissed by the Red Pope.

As Apostolic Nuncio during the years of his mission in Washington, D.C. (2011-2016), he sent a letter to the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast. The Archbishop warned that this is the most important election of our times against “demonic forces.”

“It is necessary that all of you Catholics of America are well aware of the role that Providence has deigned to entrust to your President, and that you are aware of the extraordinary battle that He is preparing to fight against the demonic forces of the deep state and against the New World Order. I am at your side with fervent prayer, together with millions of Catholics and with all people of goodwill throughout the world.”

THE GOOD PROGRESSIVE

Biden is now a progressive who has renounced an important tenet of his faith, excusing it by saying his faith can’t enter into his political decisions. Fine, but why force everyone to pay for abortions? Where do common sense, morality, and freedom enter into it?

He chose an anti-Catholic abortion extremist as his running mate — this good Catholic.

Then consider his penchant for lying constantly, and one must wonder about the man’s concern for moral or religious principles.

He also supported the redefining of marriage which is not in line with Catholic teaching. Biden’s Foundation, a sketchy enterprise, supported teaching transgenderism to 18-month-old babies.

Biden supported the Obama attacks on The Little Sisters of the Poor, the businesses of Mennonites, and other religious people who were being forced to pay for birth control and abortifacients.

Joe Biden has abandoned all Catholic moral principles and didn’t have to do that. He is in fact largely responsible for the loss of morality in these areas.

Joe Biden, the good Catholic, the ruthless opportunist even in a doddering old age, should pick another religion.