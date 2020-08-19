Everyone is going to get stoned in CO and MA

Weed vending machines that can hold up to 2,000 products are being rolled out in Colorado and Massachusetts, The Daily Mail reports.

It’s a good source of tax revenue for the politicians.

The company putting them out – Anna – allows customers to pre-order or purchase on the spot follower, edibles, and vape oils.

Round machines opened up in a dispensary in central Pueblo, Colorado.

Machines will debut in Massachusetts in September.

This will make it much easier for children to get marijuana and pot is a gateway drug. We knew that only a decade ago. It also zaps people of all their initiative.

What has changed and why?

The company thinks it’s great:

We're definitely excited about it 😉 pic.twitter.com/VyqSGvYLaN — anna (@annakiosks) August 18, 2020