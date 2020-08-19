Dems try to defend Bill Clinton speaking at DNC as GOP trolls them

Former President Bill Clinton gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday, rebuking President Trump’s conduct in the Oval Office, despite his own awful behavior when he was in the Oval Office.

As a result, Republicans trolled the DNC on Twitter, reminding them of Bill’s dalliances and his use of cigars on Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office.

Speaking with Van Jones and Jennifer Granholm, Scott Jennings, a former George W. Bush White House official, questioned why Bill Clinton is still giving speeches at the DNC considering his conduct.

WE BELIEVE IN REDEMPTION, BROTHER…UH, THAT’S NOT TRUE

“I am dumbfounded by this. How is it that Bill Clinton has not been canceled by the Democratic – how has he survived all of these waves of cancellations when he has been one of the biggest violators of these rules all these years?” Jennings asked, as reported by Fox News.

“We believe in redemption, brother,” Jones responded.

“We talked about the use of character to try to say, ‘Donald Trump is a man of lower character [than] Joe Biden’ … he’s fair game. That’s totally fine,” Jennings continued. “So you’re gonna say that in one breath and then say, ‘Character matters. Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Clinton!’ I mean, does this make sense to anyone? If you want Republicans to vote for Joe Biden, having Bill Clinton talk about character and not having drama in the Oval Office – is that the right answer?”

Jones said that the former president “acknowledged his wrongdoing” and “apologized.”

“I don’t think we have to say everything that Bill Clinton has done is great, but I do think that when he has made mistakes, he’s acknowledged them, and I admire him for that,” Jones said.

Is he kidding? The Democrat Party doesn’t believe in redemption, brother. They are running a cancel culture.

CLINTON BLAMES TRUMP FOR THE VIRUS

During Clinton’s five-minute pre-taped speech the former president also criticized President Trump for his COVID-19 response.

“We have just 4 percent of the world’s population, [but] 25 percent of the world’s COVID cases,” Clinton said.

Meanwhile, Democrats, especially Andrew Cuomo of New York are responsible for the numbers.

“Our unemployment rate is more than twice as high as South Korea’s, two and a half times the United Kingdom’s, more than three times Japan’s,” he added. “Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate tripled.”

That’s because of the virus and what he is saying here is very disingenuous.

Chris Wallace of Fox News went so far as to argue that Clinton’s speech was a “cogent argument.”

“It was only five minutes. As I say, it was pre-taped. But I thought he made a more cogent argument about how Donald Trump has mishandled the coronavirus than any I’ve heard from anybody,” said the news anchor.

Oh, please.

TROLLING BILL AND THE DNC

Republicans and conservatives trolled the DNC without mercy.

“The irony of Bill Clinton talking about the sanctity of the Oval Office should not be lost on anyone!” tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

All they did was give the Republicans and Conservatives a fun day making fun of them:

