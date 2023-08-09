Everyone Needs to Know Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai Exploded

On January 15, 2022, the underwater Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai volcano in the Pacific exploded. It triggered tsunamis in the South Pacific and sent a massive plume of water vapor into the stratosphere.

Over the past year, scientists have agreed that the amount of water vapor that goes into the stratosphere warms the planet.

Scientists estimate 150 million metric tons, about 40 trillion gallons of water, injected into the stratosphere. Over the past year, dozens of scientists have produced papers warning that the summer of 2023 and possibly the next decade would be abnormally hot. Scientists suggest the global temperature could increase above 1.5ºC.

NEVER LET A GOOD CRISIS LIKE HUNGA TONGA-HUNGA HA’APAI GO TO WASTE

That is happening, but the media is no longer covering the volcano, even though it’s the cause. Here and abroad, the Western press is not letting the opportunity pass us by. They blame capitalism and oil companies for the heat wave instead of the actual cause – Honga Tunga-Honga Ha’pai.

The government is quickly pushing more climate regulations to curtail climate change and reset our living standards before anyone realizes what’s happening. Weekly, press outlets from CNN to NPR run stories about extreme heat, man-made climate change, and troglodyte Republicans who do not care. No matter what you believe about man-made climate change, the proximate cause of the current heatwave is the 40 trillion gallons of extra water now floating around the stratosphere.

The Effects of Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai Are Not in Dispute

This is not in dispute by scientists. If only the press corps would follow the science. The volcano clarifies that we should do what we can to protect our planet, but it’s not an emergency, and we don’t need to be terrified.

The volcano shows us what warming looks like and could serve as a warning, but the extreme Left sees it as a way to destroy the government.

The media wants us terrified to exploit the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’pai opportunity. Rush used to say the press is running the country. He had a point.

