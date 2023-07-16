Nobel Prize Winner Dr. John Clauser Says There is No Climate Crisis

Dr. John Clauser, co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Physics prize and one of the world’s leading authorities on quantum mechanics, has come out with guns blazing against the politicized climate “crisis.” He doesn’t believe it’s a crisis or that it’s good science.

Calling it a “dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people,” Dr. Clauser has asserted that misguided climate science has “metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience.”

“In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis. There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s largest population and an associated energy crisis. The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science.”

He has also explained one issue like carbon emissions can’t explain changes in the climate.

I’m still waiting for John Kerry to explain how he knows man is causing the problem. I haven’t seen a scintilla of evidence and there won’t be any. It can’t be proven at this point.

Kerry tried to lie at a hearing this week, claiming he didn’t have a private jet. As it happens, his wife has one. Kerry has a huge carbon footprint.

In my opinion, the climate “crisis” is a political one and not science.

Dr. John Clauser (he won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics) said climate emergency narratives “dangerously corrupt science & threaten the world’s economy & the well-being of billions of people. There’s no climate crisis & CO2 concentrations benefit the world” #climatescam — Climate Scam (@ClimateScam) July 13, 2023

Last September, the leading nuclear physicist Dr. Wallace Manheimer warned that Net Zero would end modern civilization. He observed that the new wind and solar infrastructure would fail, cost trillions, trash large portions of the environment “and be entirely unnecessary.”

Slay News has a good article about this on this link.

Interesting lecture on truth and pseudoscience:

