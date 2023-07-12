Everyone’s In On the Joke as Sleepy Joe Bumbles Along

Everyone in the world is in on the joke perpetrated on the US, and they seem to enjoy it. As we can see from Biden’s recent European tour, they all know he is mentally unfit. It certainly has its advantages for them: they can get Biden to agree to anything and give them almost anything.

The joke is on the American people. Biden is the bumbling joke.

During the Vilnius NATO Summit, Biden promised Ukraine “Israel-like” protection. Even though they aren’t in NATO or a 51st state, they will get all our munitions and money we have to borrow. Coincidentally, Ukraine serves as the money launderers for the rich and famous.

Biden is sending US munitions and tax dollars to keep Ukraine afloat, and very little is coming from Europe. Many of the NATO members do not pay their share required for defense. Now, we have two more nations who won’t contribute much and can’t defend themselves – Sweden and Finland.

In this first clip, Joe Biden calls Volodymyr Zelensky Vladimir as in Vladimir Putin. Uncle Joe senses something is wrong, so he recoups by calling him Mr. Zelensky, excusing himself by saying he shouldn’t be so familiar. He thinks you won’t notice. Certainly, the media won’t.

Volodymyr had to guide him off stage after the photo shoot.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has to tell Biden to follow him after taking a group photo at the NATO Summit in Lithuania pic.twitter.com/saukRN9J2F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

Confused, dazed, and unable to walk around on his own, he was escorted everywhere, often physically.

Biden cannot go anywhere without being instructed where to go and what to do: “My signature? Just the signature?” pic.twitter.com/3F4F14ktRl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023

“My signature? Just my signature?” Biden asks as Nausėda instructs him. He also lowered himself into the chair as if he were ancient. He is a very old 81.

Nausėda even had to instruct Joe how to stand on the red carpet as though he was instructing a child.

Stand on the carpet, Joe! pic.twitter.com/kmfVY5yf4d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023

Biden made an inane joke in this next clip. We’d expect nothing else.

Biden, after being shown the Lithuanian presidential award by President Gitanas Nausėda: “I’m gonna wear that” pic.twitter.com/eqQ54DyVoN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023



You likely have all heard about his joke in the meeting with Turkish President Erdogan. He said he looks forward to working with him for the next five years. Did we extend the term for the presidency? In any case, he is awfully confident that he will win.

To get another dependent nation into NATO – Sweden – he had to promise Turkey F-16s. Erdogan will use them to attack our Kurdish allies.

Arrogant Biden tells Turkey’s Erdogan HE WILL WIN in 2024 #FJB

Joe jokingly says they’ll be meeting for the next 5 YEARS sinceagreed to send him F-16s He ignores questions from Press cus we know he cant go OFF SCRIPT or coherently answer if he hasn’t been given answers 1st pic.twitter.com/ZXJk8xmSwX — Peach (@Gapeach_3102) July 11, 2023

Sleepy couldn’t remember Erdogan’s name but had a cheat sheet with the Turkish President’s name.

So Biden has a cheatsheet so he can look up who the President of Turkey is? You know, Erdogan. Who’s been in power for 9 years. And controls the biggest NATO force in Europe. #SENILEpic.twitter.com/kXp6XhuQWI — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 12, 2023

He welcomed Erdogan as if he was a new member, although Turkey’s been a member for decades.

Turkey has been a member of NATO since 1952. Why is Biden welcoming Erdoğan to NATO? pic.twitter.com/4dHbhQGkvI — Joni Job (@jj_talking) July 11, 2023

Biden went to the beach instead of the NATO dinner because his staff said he worked for four days straight.

Truth is that Biden skipped the dinner because he hardly works.

Biden, 80, SKIPS dinner with NATO leaders and goes straight to his hotel: White House blames Joe’s busy schedule This just hours after bragging to Turkey’s President Erdogan he’ll be in office another five years pic.twitter.com/GcUJ2OYp7O — ❤️ (@Brooklyn__Girl) July 11, 2023

Mr. Biden was a blank in England as well.

In London, Biden sits and stares at the press before drinking some tea with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pic.twitter.com/xOACseB9Jc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

Two who should retire.

Joe Biden and King Charles meet in London. Two old men struggling to walk, holding onto each other for dear life. There is no clearer image of the West than this. pic.twitter.com/RktFoJQ7C9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 10, 2023

He’s unpopular in London, although the media in the US pretends he’s very popular in Europe.

Here’s the report of how badly Biden did in London today. pic.twitter.com/ktGkXD1tUy — Vibrani (@VibraniNora) July 11, 2023

When he met with Mr. Sunak, he had his cheat sheet handy.

