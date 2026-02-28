FAA Won’t Allow Emergency Helicopters in LAX Airspace

This seems unworkable. The FAA won’t allow any helicopters, including fire, law enforcement, and military emergency vehicles, in LAX airspace.

The new restrictions come as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s effort to improve safety following last year’s deadly midair collision in D.C.

“As a result of the FAA’s proactive nationwide safety review of airports with mixed helicopter and airplane traffic, we are evaluating restricting Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX),” the FAA said in a statement.

“While we conduct this evaluation, air traffic controllers will more often prohibit VFR operators from entering LAX airspace based on the volume and complexity of traffic they’re working with, along with daily airspace occurrences, including weather and any nearby construction.”

It’s to enhance safety, but emergency vehicles would lose valuable time.