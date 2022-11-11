Evidence: Biden Masked Children Based on Political Polling

BREAKING: AFL Uncovers Documents Revealing that Biden Admin’s ‘Guidance’ on Masking Children in School Was Driven by the Kaiser Foundation’s Political Polling

This is very unethical and an egregious violation of trust and safety!

BREAKING: Emails unearthed by America First Legal (AFL) via FOIA request reveal the Biden administration forced schoolchildren to wear masks because poll data showed it was politically popular. This is disgusting and unethical. ~ Dr. Simone Gold

The American Legal Foundation discovered evidence the Biden administration and the Kaiser Family Foundation used political polling to mask children. It was not based on science. These same people continuously vilified Republicans for not following the science.

This is the third release from AFL’s FOIA lawsuit.

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) is a liberal [leftist] dark money group, receiving funding from organizations like Google, Twitter, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with regular and direct access to top Biden Administration officials. This production of documents shows regular emails from May 2021 through August 2021.

The KFF was a revolving door for Biden Administration and Obama political operatives:

Vivek Murthy, the current U.S. Surgeon General (former KFF trustee).

Kathleen Sebelius, former Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and an architect of Obama Care (former and current KFF trustee).

Dr. Bechara Choucair was the Biden White House COVID-19 vaccination coordinator. He was the Chief Health Officer for Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health insurance companies in the country. He left the White House in November 2021, returning to Kaiser as Senior Vice President and Chief Health Officer.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, former Senior Advisor to the White House Covid-19 Response Team and Chair of the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force (current KFF trustee).

On August 10, 2021, Drew Altman, President, and CEO of KFF, emailed top Biden Administration officials, informing them that “We have the scoop on the issue of the moment, masks in schools:”

THE IMPETUS FOR THE LAWSUIT

Then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted that the White House was working with social media companies to identify “misinformation.” The AFL then sued and received the third release of emails above via FOIA.

AFL’s first release of documents revealed the explicit collusion between the CDC and Big Tech to censor what the Biden Administration deemed “misinformation” and push covert COVID-19 propaganda.

AFL’s second release built the evidentiary record showing that CDC specifically sent Facebook and Twitter-specific posts to take down, throttle, censor, or flag.

