Swalwell: It’s “Stupid” for Parents to Be in Charge of Their Child’s Education

Rep. Eric Swalwell, FangFang’s really good friend, thinks it’s “stupid” for parents to be in charge of their child’s education. He stupidly compares it to surgeries and trials. Parents are their children’s first teachers, and they are their teachers throughout their youth. They are responsible for their children and their learning.

Swalwell’s analogy is stupid.

Swalwell responded to a quote from Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who said, “we are putting parents back in charge of their kids’ education.”

“Please tell me what I’m missing here. What are we doing next? Putting parents in charge of their own surgeries? Clients in charge of their own trials? When did we stop trusting experts? This is so stupid,” Swalwell tweeted.

What he’s missing is that he’s stupid.

People weren’t impressed.

“We stopped trusting ‘experts’ when they locked our kids out of classrooms, tried to force-feed them propaganda, and proved that their political agendas were more important than our kids’ wellbeing,” Nicki Neily, the president of Parents Defending Education, tweeted.

“This might be the most asinine comparison and general view of a parent’s role in their own child’s education that I have ever seen publicly stated,” Caleb Rowden, the majority leader of the Missouri Senate, tweeted.

“As their mother, I am the expert of my kids,” Rebeccah Heinrichs, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, tweeted.

Please tell me what I’m missing here. How do you keep your job after banging a Chinese Spy? Which “experts” controls your farting issues? When did you do to Earn a spot on the Intel and Judiciary committees? You are so STUPID! — Tony Bruno (Shadow Banned) (@TonyBrunoShow) November 10, 2022

You don’t own our children. Sit. — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 10, 2022

I know you’re not that bright, Eric, but yes, patients are in charge of their own medical treatment, and clients are in charge of their own legal proceedings. People hire “experts” to advise and provide services, not override their autonomy. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) November 10, 2022

exactly Adam.

Doctors don’t force patients to do something. They don’t force people to run or exercise.

Teachers are there to teach specific subjects. Not others. This is what is wrong with people like Swalwell. He actually believes people should be controlled. — ((Civil_DiscourseNY)) (@Next_andReady) November 10, 2022

Democrats think your kids are theirs — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) November 10, 2022

