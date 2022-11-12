Swalwell: It’s “Stupid” for Parents to Be in Charge of Their Child’s Education

By
M Dowling
-
0
7

Rep. Eric Swalwell, FangFang’s really good friend, thinks it’s “stupid” for parents to be in charge of their child’s education. He stupidly compares it to surgeries and trials. Parents are their children’s first teachers, and they are their teachers throughout their youth. They are responsible for their children and their learning.

Swalwell’s analogy is stupid.

Rep Swalwell, dumb as dirt

Swalwell responded to a quote from Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who said, “we are putting parents back in charge of their kids’ education.”

“Please tell me what I’m missing here. What are we doing next? Putting parents in charge of their own surgeries? Clients in charge of their own trials? When did we stop trusting experts? This is so stupid,” Swalwell tweeted.

What he’s missing is that he’s stupid.

People weren’t impressed.

“We stopped trusting ‘experts’ when they locked our kids out of classrooms, tried to force-feed them propaganda, and proved that their political agendas were more important than our kids’ wellbeing,” Nicki Neily, the president of Parents Defending Education, tweeted.

“This might be the most asinine comparison and general view of a parent’s role in their own child’s education that I have ever seen publicly stated,” Caleb Rowden, the majority leader of the Missouri Senate, tweeted.

“As their mother, I am the expert of my kids,” Rebeccah Heinrichs, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, tweeted.


