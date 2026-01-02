Evidence the Somali Government Is Involved in US Welfare Fraud

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdisalam Ali, who owns a healthcare company in Ohio receiving tax dollars, also owns another LLC with the same address as the Somali money transfer organization accused of funding terrorism. His business partner appears to work for the money transfer organization.

That’s a nice pipeline for US tax dollars directly to Somalia.

Abdisalam Ali (Alu), former Second Deputy Prime Minister, officially assumed office as Somalia’s 33rd Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs’ business partner in his healthcare company is Abdul J Surey. It appears to be the same Abdul who works for a Somali money transfer company, who is accused of financing Islamic terrorism.

The UN Ambassador Also

Somalia’s Ambassador to the UN, Abukar Dahir Osman, is linked to a US healthcare company, while federal fraud probes target similar firms in Somali communities. As the country takes the Security Council presidency, questions about conflicts and transparency are exploding.

Public records show that he served as the registered agent for the business, and professional profiles indicate that he held a leadership position there for several years. This period reportedly overlapped with his appointment as Somalia’s top envoy in New York, creating a window of time where diplomatic duties coexisted with private sector responsibilities.

Abukar Dahir Osman previously served as a director of a suspicious healthcare company in Ohio.

According to an investigation by Horn Diplomat, Osman was listed as a managing director of Progressive Health Care Services Inc., a healthcare company in Cincinnati, from 2014 until May 2019.

This coincided with his tenure as Somalia’s U.N. ambassador, which began in June of 2017, meaning his “work” at Progressive Health Care Services Inc. overlapped his U.N. tenure by two years.

During these two years, “Progressive Health Care Services Inc. was subject to billing and compliance scrutiny,” according to Horn Diplomat.

Starting January 1, 2026, Somalia assumes the monthly rotating presidency of the UN Security Council. Decisions made during this period can influence sanctions, peacekeeping missions, and responses to global crises. Having the ambassador front and center during such a pivotal month amplifies scrutiny on his background and any lingering questions about past affiliations.