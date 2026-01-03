Huge 2nd Amendment Win in the Ninth Circuit

The Ninth Circuit ruled against the ban on open carry for California’s populous counties today.

They found no reason to ban open carry. En Banc, the Ninth Circuit has already recognized the primacy of open carry. In a pre-Bruen case, when the constitutional status of public carry was still being debated, this court explained that “[i]f there is such a right [to public carry], it is… a right to carry a firearm openly.”

Bruen held that “the history reveals a consensus that States could not ban public carry altogether.”

Some people find it stunning, but it’s a strong opinion because it is grounded in history.

This is a big blow to California’s open carry scheme. The court is taking on these cases, one after another, to essentially make the point.

Watch the case here.