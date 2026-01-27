Evil Attacker Stabs a Christian Man & His Christian Dog

A man asked a man at a store his religion, and because he was a Christian, he became the Muslim man’s victim. When the victim, Eddie Nitschke, said he was a Christian, the lunatic stabbed the man and his apparently Christian dog. Both are in serious condition, and the dog had emergency surgery. Mr. Nittschke isn’t even religious and told the man that.

Police located the suspect and had to shoot him in self-defense.

He Asked His Religion

When the man asked his religion, “I said, ‘I’m not religious,’” Nitschke said. “And he goes, ‘Well, what religion are you?’ I said, ‘I guess Christian.’”

Nitschke said the suspect then accused him of stalking — an allegation he denied — before launching the attack. The assailant reportedly struck him multiple times with two knives, puncturing his lung. During the assault, Nitschke told his girlfriend to release their dog, which lunged at the attacker and was stabbed as well.

“My shirt was drenched with blood,” Nitschke said.

The man was armed with knives, and when he came at officers, they shot him to death.

Multiple deputies opened fire. Paramedics transported the suspect to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nitschke said he learned the suspect was brought to a room near him. He described hearing a flurry of activity moments later.

“And then I hear, ‘Code red, code red,’ and they wheeled the guy in right beside me,” he said.

Nitschke said news of the suspect’s death left him conflicted. “I felt bad,” he said. “But then I thought, ‘He just stabbed me.’”

Doctors diagnosed Nitschke with a collapsed lung, a blood clot in his brain, and lung cancer — an illness that physicians had suspected last year. Despite medical advice to remain hospitalized, he discharged himself to check on his dog.

The police haven’t released the attacker’s identity. He’s probably an Islamist or a leftist. Islamists routinely ask people their religion in other countries and then stab them when they say Christian. We don’t know that is what happened, but we should be aware.