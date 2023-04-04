“Evil Perverts” Pretended They Didn’t Perform Child Gender Surgeries

By
M Dowling
-
1
4

The big shocker for Lesley Stahl during her condescending interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) was when she asked MTG about calling Democrats “pedophiles.” The shocker for Stahl was when MTG readily admitted she said it. Her view is if Democrats support the grooming of children, transgender surgeries, and sexualized activities for children, that’s “what pedophiles do to children.”

She makes a good case.

The Left also lies about it. Only months ago, the “evil perverts” of Boston Children’s Hospital denied they performed gender surgeries on children. Now, they are publicly calling for an increase and for training doctors in medical school. It’s lucrative for them.


1 Comment
John Vieira
John Vieira
36 seconds ago

“Father forgive them, for they know not what they do!!!” Maybe it is time for the ‘Supreme Being’ to re-assess “His” position on clemency…

