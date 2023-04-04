“Evil Perverts” Pretended They Didn’t Perform Child Gender Surgeries

The big shocker for Lesley Stahl during her condescending interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) was when she asked MTG about calling Democrats “pedophiles.” The shocker for Stahl was when MTG readily admitted she said it. Her view is if Democrats support the grooming of children, transgender surgeries, and sexualized activities for children, that’s “what pedophiles do to children.”

She makes a good case.

The Left also lies about it. Only months ago, the “evil perverts” of Boston Children’s Hospital denied they performed gender surgeries on children. Now, they are publicly calling for an increase and for training doctors in medical school. It’s lucrative for them.

I’m old enough to remember a couple of months ago when these evil perverts insisted this wasn’t happening at all at Boston Children’s Hospital. https://t.co/hFL4ElHVc2 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 3, 2023

