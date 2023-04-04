‘Keep fighting Mr, President’ Video Goes Viral

by Mark Schwendau

Sky News Australia has been and is doing a much better job of reporting the news of the world than most all major American news outlets. They released a new response video from Trump’s people to his recent political persecution indictment by Democrat Manhattan D.A., and Soros plant, Alvin Bragg.

Sky got this video, apparently, from the ‘MAGA War Room’ Twitter page. The emotional video captioned “Keep fighting Mr. President” has been shared across all different video streaming platforms and has had millions of views worldwide. It shows support for Donald Trump while trashing Democrats for their hypocrisy.

As Independent Sentinel has reported now in numerous articles, Trump has been indicted on criminal charges by a New York City grand jury and a partisan District Attorney that campaigned on the promise to “Get Trump”.

The most common theme quote President Trump concludes with this in this short 2 minute video is a statement he has reflected on so many times about the globalists of the world:

“They are not coming after me. They’re coming after you. I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way.” – 45th President Donald J. Trump

Sky News then recaps this short MAGA video with 3 minutes of very good commentary which includes video clips of reactions from leading Republican leaders across America.

OPINION:

Two of the most interesting things of this video was a lesson President Trump teaches from his family upbringing, “Never give up.” Another portion that was stunning about the Sky News recap was a Fox News interview of Trump attorney Joe Tacopina where his attorney does not hold back.

Probably the most stunning development is what Alvin Bragg has done for the Trump campaign in his “witch hunt”. Since announcement of the indictment in New York, the Trump campaign had collected a massive amount of over 5 million dollars in campaign contributions by this past weekend!

Of course, Democrat California House Rep. Nancy Pelosi came out with her own soundbite that, once again, proves she is unfit for elected office saying, “No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.” Any voter who does not see what is wrong with this quote should not be allowed to vote in the 2024 election.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

