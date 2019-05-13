Evil woman! GOP wants something done about anti-Semitic Rep Tlaib

House Republican leaders called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to “take action” against Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Sunday after Tlaib said that thinking about the Holocaust gave her “kind of a calming feeling.”

Rashida Tlaib said she had a “calming feeling” about the Holocaust because her ancestors gave the victims a “safe haven.”

“It was my ancestors – Palestinians – who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports,” she said. “And just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time…”

The Democrats don’t seem concerned as their anti-Semites become emboldened but the GOP is not reacting well.

Tlaib was calling for a one-state solution which would see Hamas pour in and destroy the minority Jews.

It could be said that she is clueless about the history of the Holocaust and how it began. But what’s really going on with her is sarcasm, nastiness, and rubbing it in our faces. She’s evil.

THE RESPONSES ARE COMING IN

.@RashidaTlaib says the Holocaust gives her “a calming feeling” calling for a 1 state solution putting Jews in the minority & out of power of their own country. This is a heart filled w darkness & how the Holocaust began in 1st place. Listen @ 28 min mark. https://t.co/7ZEYSnxV4b — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 12, 2019

Rep. Liz Cheney thinks Speaker Pelosi and Leader Hoyer will finally take action. “This must cross the line, even for them,” she tweeteed.

Honestly, we don’t think so here at the Sentinel.

Surely now @SpeakerPelosi⁩ & ⁦@LeaderHoyer⁩ will finally take action against vile anti-Semitism in their ranks. This must cross the line, even for them. Rashida Tlaib says thinking of the Holocaust provides her a “calming feeling” https://t.co/opUUNEol2d — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 12, 2019

In a statement, Cheney said, All of us, regardless of party, must stand as Americans against the evil of anti-Semitism. If the Democratic leadership continues to stand by in silence, they are enabling the spread of evil. History teaches us that anti-Semitism begins with words and becomes something far worse. Speaker Pelosi and Leader Hoyer must act now.”

IT’S A COMPLETE DISTORTION OF HISTORY

Tlaib is lying. She is hateful. Jews were in Palestine for thousands of years with the later massive migration of Jews from Yemen to Palestine in 1881.

The truth is the Palestinian Arabs joined up with the Nazis and the fascists under Mussolini.

The Arabs rejected the establishment of a Jewish state in 1917 and a two-state solution in 1937. During World War II, the Palestinian leader at the time, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem allied with the Nazis. He collaborated with the German and Italian governments by broadcasting pro-Axis, anti-British, and anti-Jewish propaganda via radio to the Arab world, recruiting Muslim men into the German military.

After World War II, the Jewish people declared the state of Israel. The next day, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq invaded Isreal.

In 1964, the Palestine Liberation Organization was formed. Three years later, after the six-day war led to an occupation and a takeover of lands by Israel.