Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly begged to keep his 30-room mansion in Windsor when he was moved to the Sandringham Estate earlier this month.

“He refused to leave or take any responsibility,” an insider told The Sun on Sunday.

“When he was told to get out, he was so arrogant and deluded he repeatedly shouted, ‘But I’m the Queen’s second son; you can’t do this to me.’”

The source continued, “It is extraordinary he chose to use the Queen’s name in his defense. No one is quite sure if the reality of his dire situation has hit home even yet.”

The incident reportedly intensified when Queen Elizabeth II’s son, 66, declared he “did not want to leave.”

He does sound delusional. The ex-Prince is facing prison.

Someone hung Andrew’s arrest photo in the Louvre.

The Prince of Wales attended the BAFTA Awards 2026 on Sunday alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, where he was asked about the movie “Hamnet.”

He said he hadn’t seen it yet because he wasn’t in “a calm state.”

The news about Andrew has put the monarchy’s survival in danger. Many are calling for Charles to step down and let William take over the Crown. William and Kate are still popular.