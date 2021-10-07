Ex-border chief: 400,000 getaways – they’re the bad guys

















In the first nine months of this year, 500,000 illegals were released and an additional 400,000 were gotaways. Gotaways are almost always criminals and terrorists.

Rodney Scott, the former chief of the United States Border Patrol, gave out the figures.

Scott said:

“The real thing that’s changed is the focus on border security in general, and acknowledging that border security is critical to homeland security, and actually trying to control the border,” Scott told Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

“The messaging has changed. I personally participated in some of the transition meetings, my staff participated in all of the transition meetings, we made it very clear that if we dropped all the initiatives that had been put in place over the last several years, that we would get an influx of mass migration that we would not be able to control. The current secretary, Mayorkas…clearly understands and knows how to control the border and what needs to take place.”

He also stated that there were 400,000 ‘gotaways,’ people who crossed illegally into the US.

Watch:

He made it clear when he retired that getaways are bad people.

Scott told his 19,000 agents before retiring that their national security mission is paramount right now despite the Biden administration’s focus on migrant families and children who are coming across the United States-Mexico boundary at record rates.

“Over and over again, I see other people talk about our mission, your mission, and the context of it being immigration or the current crisis today being an immigration crisis,” Scott said in a video message to agents, obtained by the Washington Examiner. “I firmly believe that it is a national security crisis. Immigration is just a subcomponent of it, and right now, it’s just a cover for massive amounts of smuggling going across the southwest border — to include TSDBs at a level we have never seen before. That’s a real threat.”

“Your peers or you are taking criminals, pedophiles, rapists, murderers, and like I said before, even TSDB alerts off the streets and keeping them safe from America,” Scott said. “Even if we processed several thousand migrants that day and even if thousands of them were allowed into the U.S., you still took those threats off the street, and I think that’s worth it. So please don’t ever undersell how important your mission is.”

