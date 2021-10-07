Maricopa officials deleted election data & hid it in the archives

















During a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the Arizona vote audit today, representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) questioned Maricopa County officials about their deletion of the 2020 election.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers and the board’s vice chairman, Bill Gates, admitted they intentionally deleted election data to route it onto an archive file.

Those records were not subpoenaed and why would they be. That was clearly done deliberately. These officials didn’t bother to mention this when they were subpoenaed.

“We responded to the subpoena!” was the brazen response from Bill Gates. They couldn’t answer the question of why that data and not other data was archived.

These people are so arrogant and corrupt that they don’t care what anyone thinks.

Go to 1:52:

