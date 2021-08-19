Chief: known/suspected terrorists crossing ‘at a level we’ve never seen before’

















Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott retired, but not to leave the fight. He will fight in a different way although he didn’t say what that would be. One of the things he told his men in a way of warning and guidance is they mustn’t forget their mission as unprecedented numbers of suspected terrorists have crossed the southern border in recent months.

He called the current situation “a national security crisis. Immigration is just a sub-component of it, and right now it’s just a cover for massive amounts of smuggling across the southwest border to include TSDBs at a level we’ve never seen before.”

TSDB are known or suspected terrorists, according to the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database.

Scott told his 19,000 agents before retiring that their national security mission is paramount right now despite the Biden administration’s focus on migrant families and children who are coming across the United States-Mexico boundary at record rates.

“Over and over again, I see other people talk about our mission, your mission, and the context of it being immigration or the current crisis today being an immigration crisis,” Scott said in a video message to agents, obtained by the Washington Examiner. “I firmly believe that it is a national security crisis. Immigration is just a subcomponent of it, and right now, it’s just a cover for massive amounts of smuggling going across the southwest border — to include TSDBs at a level we have never seen before. That’s a real threat.”

“Your peers or you are taking criminals, pedophiles, rapists, murderers, and like I said before, even TSDB alerts off the streets and keeping them safe from America,” Scott said. “Even if we processed several thousand migrants that day and even if thousands of them were allowed into the U.S., you still took those threats off the street, and I think that’s worth it. So please don’t ever undersell how important your mission is.”

Watch and thank a Democrat, thank Biden and his handlers:

Related















