Chief: known/suspected terrorists crossing ‘at a level we’ve never seen before’

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott retired, but not to leave the fight. He will fight in a different way although he didn’t say what that would be. One of the things he told his men in a way of warning and guidance is they mustn’t forget their mission as unprecedented numbers of suspected terrorists have crossed the southern border in recent months.
He called the current situation “a national security crisis. Immigration is just a sub-component of it, and right now it’s just a cover for massive amounts of smuggling across the southwest border to include TSDBs at a level we’ve never seen before.”
TSDB are known or suspected terrorists, according to the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database.
Scott told his 19,000 agents before retiring that their national security mission is paramount right now despite the Biden administration’s focus on migrant families and children who are coming across the United States-Mexico boundary at record rates.
“Over and over again, I see other people talk about our mission, your mission, and the context of it being immigration or the current crisis today being an immigration crisis,” Scott said in a video message to agents, obtained by the Washington Examiner. “I firmly believe that it is a national security crisis. Immigration is just a subcomponent of it, and right now, it’s just a cover for massive amounts of smuggling going across the southwest border — to include TSDBs at a level we have never seen before. That’s a real threat.”
“Your peers or you are taking criminals, pedophiles, rapists, murderers, and like I said before, even TSDB alerts off the streets and keeping them safe from America,” Scott said. “Even if we processed several thousand migrants that day and even if thousands of them were allowed into the U.S., you still took those threats off the street, and I think that’s worth it. So please don’t ever undersell how important your mission is.”
Watch and thank a Democrat, thank Biden and his handlers:
The policy of the Next President should be to deport every single person that has entered this year, and maybe more.
The Priority of the Congress and the President should be to first remove EVERY ILLEGAL ALIEN, including Dreamers. Everyone Must come to America Legally. Anchor Babies should be declared Illegal if the Parents were in America Illegally. Next, there needs to be some serious Un-American Activity hearings. Those hearing should focus on the Academic Community, the Media, the Entertainment Industry, Foreign Lobbyist, and all International Corporations; basically anyone putting a foreign country’s interest over American interest.
It is clear that the Traitor Joe Administration and much of the Beltway Bureaucracy hates America. Liberals are Losers who are dependent on Government for everything. Recent Polls indicate that almost 25% of Americans are hard core Liberal Losers. These People saw the election of President Trump as an Attack on the the Golden Goose that sustains them – Big Government.
What we are seeing is Liberal Loser revenge. Liberal Losers, i.e. Proud Democrats are doing everything they can to Hurt America. Target One is America’s small business, the hard working winners who made America. America’s small businessmen are winners for one reason; they are hard working. Target Two is Americans themselves. The COVID Hoax. Mask Mandates, Lock Downs, and Vaccine Passports is a play for total Federal Control over Every American. The Hoax was used to steal the 2020 Election and now the Liberal Losers want to Federalize Elections to maintain a strangle hold on power and establish their Banana Democracy.
How do we stop this? It will take the States Uniting. First, Elections Must be Believable and that means Voter ID, Hard Copy Ballots, True Chains of Custody over Ballots, and a truly open counting process that is repeatable. Second, Abolition of the Public School System. Public Schools must be replaced with private and parochial schools reflecting the values of the Community. Competition will ensure Quality. Education would be paid for by vouchers to individual students. Each State would specify the Minimal Qualifications for promotion to the next grade level with Statewide Standard Testing. ALL Government Employee Unions would be abolished. The Third Pillar would be Election Finance Reform. NO ONE outside the district the Office Represents would be able to finance or influence and election. You must reside as a registered voter in the district to contribute to a campaign in any way shape or form and no outside money would be allowed.
Elections MUST BE local again without Corporations and Billionaires from the outside “buying” politicians.
There is a lot more that needs to be done to control tyranny, but these three points would set the Foundation for moving forward and returning Liberty and Prosperity to America by rebuilding a solid Middle Class again.
A feature and not a bug to the Long Marchers (of all races) who seek to destroy Western Civ once and for all.
It will be used for biometric ID, mandatory vaccine and a crackdown that would make Heinrich and Rheinhard proud.