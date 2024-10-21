EX-CNN Analyst Wants to Punish Whites If They Don’t Vote for Harris

Racist TV personality Angela Rye wants white people punished if Kamala Harris doesn’t win. The host asked her if Obama should have held back from his rant, suggesting black men are misogynists.

Far-left Angela Rye told the host, “What I think is a mistake is to let white folks escape the accountability that they must face for not showing up to save democracy themselves.”

A democracy must include fair elections, accountable officials, universal rights, and equality for it to be anything but authoritarian. Rye doesn’t want that. She wants an authoritarian democracy where we punish those with whom we disagree.

She Once Called the GOP Slave Traders

The former CNN analyst and race-baiter, Rye, appeared opposite Jason Miller back in 2018, and he told the host not to put him opposite her again because she supports all open border policies.

“No, what I don’t want to enforce is your president’s nonsense,” she answered. “You guys know that this policy is ass-backwards. Plain and simple. You guys know this policy is inhumane, plain and simple. Like, if you just take yourselves out of it for just a moment, take off the lenses of bigotry for just a moment, and imagine —”

During the contentious disagreement, Rye called Trump a racist and Miller a dog.

“I wish I could tell you from where in Africa my ancestors came from, at least part of them,” Rye said sarcastically after he asked if she was Canadian. “But I wouldn’t know because the same bigots who are sending people back away from their children are the ones who brought my ancestors here on slave ships.”

She is the founder and CEO of Impact Strategies and wants to see reparations. If she gets them passed, the Democrats should pay them. You had to be a member of the Democrat Party to get into the KKK.