CBS Responds to Their Editing of Harris’s Interview by Lying

CBS’s 60 Minutes finally responded to claims by many, not just Donald Trump, that they edited video from Kamala Harris’s interview. They acknowledged that they had trimmed the answer. The edit made her sound intelligent by mixing two questions and answers, leaving out her word salad.

The interview was awful with or without it, but they took it out of their ‘transcript,’ and they removed it from the CBS video. The word salad answer was on Face the Nation.

Donald Trump said they deceived the public by editing the answer.

“This is false,” the program said in a statement posted Sunday on X. “‘60 Minutes’ gave an excerpt of our interview to ‘Face the Nation’ that used a longer section of her answer than that on ‘60 Minutes.’ Same question. Same answer but a different portion of the response.”

The portion used on “60 Minutes” was “more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide-ranging 21-minute long segment.”

They accused Donald Trump and Dan Bongino of lying when they are the ones that lied.

CBS’s Transcript

Whitaker: But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening.

Harris: We are not gonna stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.

Whitaker: Do we have a–a real close ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu?

Harris: I think, with all due respect, the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is yes.

CBS pointed to their transcript here and above and blamed Dan Bongino for the false report.

The Actual Exchange on the Abridged Clip Below

Whitaker: “But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening.”

Harris: “Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.

The Edited Clip Posted by CBS News

Whitaker: But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening.

Harris: We’re not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone. This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024

The Internet is forever. Face the Nation had the complete answer. If you don’t trust Maze, maybe you will trust Face the Nation. If you don’t trust that, we saved the answers from Face the Nation on Rumble.

.@60Minutes releases first clip of Harris interview.

Whitaker: it seems that Netanyahu is not listening. HARRIS: Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things,… pic.twitter.com/1i66FEqelC — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 6, 2024

As we said, they mixed up the question and answer to make her sound intelligent.

Watch the entire exchange here. They also edited that line here:

They edited one of Elon Musk’s interviews also.

Major cleanup needed at 60 Mins. Producers need to be fired. They edited an interview I once did with them. My actual words were “I can do what I want at Tesla, provided that shareholders agree”. They deleted the last four words, giving my statement the opposite meaning. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2024