Harris’s Clever Plan to Lure Black Men: Accuse Them of Misogyny

Kamala has not offered an agenda to solve any of America’s problems. Instead, her handlers try to develop her followers into a cult of personality, a joyful personality. It is not working, especially with men.

Al Sharpton asked Kamala during her Sunday MSNBC interview if she thought men are “misogynist.”

“Do you think some of the resistance of some men, black and white, is misogynist? And are you proud to see that most Americans,” Sharpton continued, “even being polled, have no problem supporting a woman at all, and I’m one that lived from Shirley to Kamala in terms of these campaigns?”

Kamala agreed.

“And it’s, I have an emotional reaction to you raising the point of Shirley Chisholm. Because it is on her broad shoulders that I stand, and so many of us stand,” she said artificially. “And we have come a long way to your point, and on your specific point about including the fact that I have the support of countless black men who are in elected positions, including just this afternoon and two church visits today with the mayor of Atlanta. That being said, I think that you are absolutely right. That there is this narrative about what kind of support we are receiving from black men that is just not panning out.”

She’s a woman of many superfluous, meaningless words. However, what you do get from this is that she does believe that if men, especially Black men don’t vote for her, they must be misogynists.

She recently offered Black men weed and cash if they vote for her, and wonders why they’re turned off.

Accusing men of misogyny is not a way to lure them into voting for you, Kamala.

There are always exceptions, but American men, black or white, are a cut above when it comes to how they treat women. they are the best.

Watch:

Kamala Harris is literally an idiot She admits men don’t want to vote for her and then continues to accuse them of misogyny This is exactly why men are not voting for her, they are sick of this crap pic.twitter.com/G30HEFqFzq — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 20, 2024

Her ads are very demeaning. Even Barack Obama took that tack. He sermonized black men, telling them they’re not voting for her because she is a woman.

Kamala LOVES to demean black men as if they aren’t intelligent and require women to guide them. Disgraceful pic.twitter.com/okPHfYGEU7 — The Populist Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) October 20, 2024