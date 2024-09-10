Harris to Use Tax Dollars to Transition Detained Migrants

Kamala Harris supports gender transition surgery for detained migrants and prisoners. Her state, California, provides taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for inmates. These points could make a good basis for questioning during tonight’s debate.

Is Harris trying to get more migrants who will come for free transitioning?

The CNN host in the clip below was shocked or feigned shock.

The reporter discussed Harris’s answers to a questionnaire in which she revealed her radical views.

Her answers to a 2019 ACLU questionnaire would provide good questions. The questionnaire, which was re-released recently by the ACLU, showed that she supports more than gender transition surgeries:

Decriminalizing drug use for personal reasons.

Drastic cuts to ICE.

End illegal immigration detention.

Allow third genders on federal IDs.

End private prisons.

End ICE detainers.

Halt funding of new detention facilities for illegal immigrants.

End local law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

She will focus on not separating illegal immigrant families.

Those aren’t her only far-left views, but they are relatively unknown, except that it is obvious she supports open borders. She is also opposed to free speech and semi-automatic guns, wants to stack the Supreme Court, making it an arm of the Democrat Party, and end the Electoral College. Harris supports high taxes, including taxing unrealized profits. While she claims she will tax the rich, when they run out of money, she will tax everyone. There is more, but this is some of what she represents.

Must-Watch:

Must watch CNN segment. Host Erin Burnett is shocked by Kamala Harris’ position that illegal immigrants should have their transition surgeries funded by taxpayers. “You would be hard to think you would come up with taxpayer-funding gender transitions for detained migrants” pic.twitter.com/kTRrJCDr4a — Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) September 10, 2024