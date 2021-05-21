Ex-FBI director looking for work gave Hunter’s brother’s kids $100K



















Former FBI director Louis Freeh, who worked under Bill Clinton and George Bush, gave $100,000 to a private trust for Joe Biden’s grandchildren and met with the then-Vice President in 2016 “to explore with him some future work options,” emails reveal, according to The Daily Mail.

The emails suggest Freeh, who later became a judge, was trying to establish a future business relationship with Biden – and the White House has failed to disclose to DailyMail.com whether Joe Biden discussed private business with Freeh while in office.

At the time, Freeh was working for three foreign businessmen and officials at the time, who were all later convicted of various corruption charges, including a multi-billion-dollar ransacking of a Malaysian wealth fund.

Freeh spoke with Joe Biden in 2016 and he suggested he work with Hunter.

On July 8, 2016, at 10:28 p.m., Freeh sent an email to Hunter Biden saying he’d be “delighted” to have “future work” with him.

Hunter responded at 11:40:

“Thank you Judge Freeh. Looks like we may have caught a break with the publican of the ruling (“motivation” in Gab’s words) on the abuse of office/power statue. According to G it clearly states that cases fitting the exact description of his would no longer be valid prosecutions as a matter of law. Please keep me informed and give Gab my best. So honored that you agreed to take this on. Thanks again, Hunter.”

Reeh responded on August 14:

“I would like to talk to you and Dad about working together next year. No doubt both he and you have many options and probably some which are more attractive than my small shop. As you know, we have both a law firm and ‘solutions/investigations’ group with a very good brand, DC and DEL (and NYC) officies, and a profitable and interesting global practice (eg., I am currently representing the Malaysian PM and his family). So if it’s something which interests you both, let’s talk about it at some point.”

In one email on April 24, 2017, Freeh reminded Hunter Biden of the generous gift of $100,000 he had given for the children of his deceased brother, Beau.

Hunter Biden referred a client — crooked Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel “Puiu” Popoviciu — to Freeh in mid-2016. It’s not clear if Hunter did work with Freeh.

These people are all so sketchy and cross a lot of lines that suggest conflicts of interest, especially now that Hunter is under investigation.

The laptop images were given to The Daily Mail by former Steve Bannon podcast co-host Jack Maxey.

