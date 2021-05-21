Anti-Semitic rage mobs in out of control NYC



















Parts of New York City are a disaster. It’s not safe. Currently, there are renegade mobs of pro-Palestinians roaming the streets, throwing firebombs, beating up Jews. This week, they ‘demonstrated’ in Times Square and the Diamond district where Jews were rallying or working.

This was Thursday:

A short time ago, a large explosion occurred on 47th Street in Manhattan, in middle of the Diamond District where many Jews work. According to initial reports, the explosion was caused by participants of a Pro-Palestinian demonstration. MORE – https://t.co/2PtZxvVB0n pic.twitter.com/K741VsgaZo — VINnews (@VINNews) May 21, 2021

Again on Thursday, a pro-Palestine mob threw a water bottle at a diner and his wife. When the man threw it back, the ‘protesters’ spat at him and tried to attack.

Pro-Palestine “protesters” in NYC threw a water bottle at a diner and his wife (I just missed getting it on video). The man threw the bottle back & the “protesters” spit on him & tried to attack him.👇👇 pic.twitter.com/rkDbu0LSn4 — The American Truth (@17AmericanTruth) May 21, 2021

This was Times Square Thursday. They eventually had to declare the pro-Palestine group unlawfully assembling and there were arrests.

As pro palestine rioters taunt pro Israel demonstrators by burning an Israeli flag, the NYPD declares their gathering an unlawful assembly. They clear the group out and make arrests shortly after pic.twitter.com/RngRawlLK7 — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) May 21, 2021

Jewish man attacked:

An off-shoot of the pro palestinian rioters from earlier broke off onto a midtown street and are seen attacking a Jew with their signs in a group pic.twitter.com/qx0zYUSqnd — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) May 21, 2021

A brawl started after Palestinian children were encouraged to steal Israeli flags:

The children in this video were being encouraged to instigate early on and were grabbing and throwing things at protesters throughout the event — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) May 21, 2021

Another brawl. The pro-Palestine rally formed to counter the pro-Israel rally in Times Square:

A brawl broke out at the violent pro-Palestine protest in Times Square. Video by @elaadeliahu: pic.twitter.com/1L7U5otJP9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 21, 2021

NYPD’s riot police aggressively arrest one pro palestinian rioter after they declared an unlawful assembly pic.twitter.com/d00Ep2DqGo — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) May 20, 2021

