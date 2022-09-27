Ex-Fox Host Craters on His New CNN Show

A new show hosted by former Fox News host and current CNN host Chris Wallace bombed. Shocker! “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” premiered Sunday night to only 401,000 viewers. According to Nielsen, that is down 29% from the average. The show had 43,800 viewers in the 25-54 age group. That was down 64% from the average.

He even lost big time in the ratings compared to his former network’s Sunday evening show hosted by former Congressman Trey Gowdy.

Wallace didn’t take his Fox fans with him.

Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” received more than triple Wallace’s total viewers with over 1.3 million.

Venturing a guess, one might think people only watched him because he was torching Republicans, especially Donald Trump.

CNN is on the hook for a big contract with Wallace. Whatever are they going to do with him?

It’s hard to feel sorry for him after what he did during the debates. He covered for Joe Biden and shut Donald Trump down every time he was making a point.

The program was down double digits across every category vs the 2022 average. On Fox @TGowdySC scored a massive 1.3M viewers with 78k in the key 25-54 age demo…https://t.co/kjyha5fZPN — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) September 26, 2022

