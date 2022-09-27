Biden Making USA a Very Dangerous Place, Buses Pouring Into NYC

Five illegal alien buses arrived in Sanctuary New York City on Tuesday. Fox News reports that Adams is busy erecting tents and cots to centralize incoming travelers.

Adams has directed public resources into converting an Orchard Beach parking lot in the Bronx into a tent city for illegal aliens.

Officials intend the camp to be a processing center where migrants can stay for four days before entering the city’s shelter system, which has been overwhelmed by the influx.

The camp, when completed, will feature five massive, heated tents with enough cots to house approximately 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, as many as 8,000 a day pour across our US borders.

Adams argues that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is the “real villain” they should focus on. Many of the buses, however, have been sent by the city of El Paso, Texas, which has a Democratic mayor.

As of Wednesday, a spokeswoman said that El Paso’s Office of Emergency Management had paid for 33 charter buses to travel [to New York]. As we said, the mayor is a Democrat, and his city is overwhelmingly Democrat. The City Council is Democrat.

Adams ignores the truth that the real villain is Joe Biden.

NYC’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro accused a “morally corrupt” Abbott of using the bussing of migrants to the Big Apple as a “political ploy” aimed to “foment anti-immigrant sentiment.”

He’s missing the point.

Abbott says he will continue to send buses until Biden does his Constitutional duty and protects the border.

Abbott says he will continue to send buses until Biden does his Constitutional duty and protects the border.

The federal government's refusal to address the border crisis is what's truly "horrific." Texas will send buses to Washington D.C. & New York City until Biden does his constitutional duty & secures our border.

New York State taxpayers are pouring money into illegal alien lawyers, housing, and anything they need.

Three more migrant buses arrive in New York City this morning as Eric Adams scrambles to provide housing!

