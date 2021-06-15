Pathetic! Joe Biden needs notecards to insult Donald Trump



















This is so pathetic. Look at what is written on Biden’s notecards. He literally needs reminders that he hates Trump, Trump allegedly abused authority, Trump misused the DoJ, and “now we have to clean it up.”

It’s a lie, to begin with. The Rosenstein-Mueller-Weissmann DoJ subpoenaed his attorney’s records.

Notecards of ad hominem attacks is dishonest. And Joe can’t even do that any longer.

Joe Biden needs a flash card to remind him that he thinks everything is Trump’s fault. How pathetic. pic.twitter.com/5SRHUDf7z5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 15, 2021

A Labour Party leader allegedly said that Joe Biden couldn’t even handle notecards during the G7. It certainly looks believable now.

Poso sources come through again pic.twitter.com/l1oie1NGuh — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2021

