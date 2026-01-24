Ex-Officer Fanone Goes Bonkers During Jack Smith Hearing

A House hearing with former Trump special counsel Jack Smith was disrupted Thursday when a former Trump-hating police officer who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 confronted a man who strongly believes the 2020 election was rigged. Somehow, it’s a crime to believe that if you are on the right.

Radical former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone repeatedly told Ivan Raiklin to “go f*ck yourself” at the hearing, where the two were both in attendance as audience members.

“You’re a traitor to this f*cking country,” Fanone also told Raiklin, getting close enough that two of his former law enforcement colleagues had to restrain him.

Fanone puts on performances for the left-wing media.

Confrontation between former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone and Ivan Raiklin during a recess in the House Judiciary Cmte. Jack Smith hearing. pic.twitter.com/5onkHzJuZW — CSPAN (@cspan) January 22, 2026

The altercation occurred during a recess in the Judiciary Committee’s hearing, with Raiklin starting off the interaction by trying to shake Fanone’s hand.

Fanone repeatedly cursed at Raiklin and told him not to “pretend” that they are on good terms, Raiklin responded, “Why do you have to lose your cool like that?”

“This guy has threatened my family, threatened my children. Threatened to rape my children … you sick bastard,” Fanone told Raiklin as people gathered around the two men.

Raiklin denied those claims and raised the possibility of suing Fanone for defamation in a post on X.

It is the first time we heard of Ivan Raiklin threatening Fanone and his children. Raiklin isn’t the kind of person to threaten raping children.

If this is true, why didn’t Fanone file charges or sue? Does Fanone seem like the kind of person who would let that go?

Fanone was one of several law enforcement officers who testified to the Jan. 6 Select Committee in 2021 about his experience defending the Capitol from rioters earlier that year. He made claims of being beaten.

Mr. Fanone probably needs some serious mental help.