President Trump Forms the Mini UN to Counter the Failed UN

President Trump led a signing ceremony for the founding charter of his “Board of Peace” on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump announced the board last September as part of the Gaza cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The President has bigger ambitions for the Board of Peace.

“I think we can spread out to other things as we succeed with Gaza,” Mr. Trump said. “Once the board is formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do … and we’re going to do it in conjunction with the United Nations.”

He reportedly invited President Putin to join.

From Board of Peace to UN Competitor

The Board of Peace was first announced in September as a key component of the Trump administration’s 20-point plan for long-term peace in Gaza and the broader Middle East. It was described in that plan as “a new international transitional body” that would “set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program … and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza.”

“This body will call on the best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment,” it said, CBS News reports.

The Joiners

Norway and Sweden said they won’t accept their invitations, after France also said no, while a bloc of Muslim-majority nations—Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — said in a joint statement that their leaders would join.

A White House official said about 30 countries were expected to join, and about 50 had been invited. Two other U.S. officials, who similarly spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal plans not yet made public, said roughly 60 countries had been invited, but only 18 had so far confirmed their participation.

Some have to wait for parliamentary approval, the AP reports.

Trump’s pushing to replace the now-failed international system established by the U.S. after World War II. Earlier this month, he pulled the U.S. out of 31 U.N. agencies and bodies. He said they operated “contrary to U.S. national interests.”

He pulled the US out of the WHO.

The president hopes to replace the UN with the US in charge. Currently, the UN is mostly useless in creating peace or anything productive for the world. They appoint psychopaths to run their committees and pretend it’s a great idea. Trump couldn’t do worse.