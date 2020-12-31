Ex-Overstock CEO: China’s ready for the ‘knockout sucker punch’ of the USA

Patrick Byrne, founder and former CEO of Overstock, said during an interview with Jerome Corsi earlier this week that China is “taking us out from within.” He said China is engaged in a “slow coup.”

“The greatest way to fight a war, in the Chinese way of thinking, is not to have to fight at all. That’s what they’ve done here,” Byrne said.

Byrne studied Chinese history at Beijing Normal University from 1983 to 1984. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese studies from Dartmouth College.

“Though we spend a trillion dollars a year between our military and our intelligence, national security circles, that trillion dollars we have and we’ve built, you know, things that can stop all their planes and their missiles and all kinds of things. But we missed the one they use, which is not a fight at all, not firing a bullet or missile at all, but taking us out from within. And that’s what’s going on,” he said.

“They have eaten our lunch on this,” he said. They are engaged in the “knockout sucker punch” — “assassin’s mace.”

Go to this link to watch the interview:https://app.videosquirrel.app/watch/1845