Recall petitions now available for GA governor and Secretary of State

It’s recall petition time! It took a while, but the petitions are here for the wimpy Republicans of Georgia.

A petition to recall Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is now ready for signatures. The petition by Michelle Robinson Hyde reads:

Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, has let our state down. He and Governor Kemp made a deal with the devil, Stacy Abrams, and now we are all paying for it!! The “recall” that Raffensperger called for has revealed multiple errors, dangerous voting machines and software, and yet he still refuses to issue an audit of the votes. Mr. Raffensperger is unfit to oversee elections in our state. He needs to be removed from office immediately!!

There are 371 comments at the time of this article and they are overwhelmingly in support of the petition.

Someone called him “scum.”

There is a petition for Governor Kemp as well. It’s really taking off. It was started by someone named John Pelfrey and it reads:

If you’re a current resident of Georgia, please take the time to review this petition. I hope we can achieve the 15% of Trump’s 49% electorate to meet the criteria for a recall election for Governor Kemp and SoS Raffensperger. We need 370k Georgia residents signatures!!

The display of absolute incompetence by their actions and their failure to follow current Georgia law in regards to Absentee ballots has forced me to lose confidence in their ability to perform the duties of their office. The documents found that were signed by these two that didn’t go through the Georgia Assembly invalidates our recent election. We need to hold them to account for that.

It’s getting a lot of support.

These two officials are committing political suicide. They can’t survive their behavior in this election.