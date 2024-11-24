FEMA Forces NC Hurricane Victims Into Tents in a Snow Storm

Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina are still living in tents even as Joe Biden sends all the weapons and cash he can muster to Ukraine. Amish came in and built 100 sheds they could sleep in rather than in the dirt in tents. It’s getting very cold in the mountains.

The government came in and shut the sheds down since they didn’t meet the code. That puts the residents back in tents.

A Fox reporter flew down to report after the government said no one was living in tents. The truth is people are living in tents, and a baby died of hyperthermia in one of the tents.

Meanwhile, the U.S. taxpayer funds hotel rooms, flights, and other freebies for illegal immigrants across the country to the tune of millions of dollars.

FEMA hotel vouchers reportedly ran out, leaving a number of North Carolina families with no shelter but tents heading into Thanksgiving, the holiday of generosity and plenty.

One mother told Fox, “It’s awful, especially with your kids. It feels like you’re really letting them down. It’s really cold. It’s very uncomfortable.” And since many people lost both cars and homes in the hurricane, “and there’s no money for many for porta-johns or bottled water,” Harrigan added, families are looking forward to a very bleak holiday season. “And when you talk to emergency workers here, they say the pace of recovery is just startlingly slow,” he added. One woman told him, “There’s no sewer, there’s no water, there’s no power. There’s your answer.”

Harrigan ended, “This is a storm that killed 103 people in North Carolina, cost $50 billion worth of damage, and eight weeks later, you’ve got families in donated tents with wood-burning stoves.”

Eight weeks after the storm!


