FEMA Forces NC Hurricane Victims Into Tents in a Snow Storm

Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina are still living in tents even as Joe Biden sends all the weapons and cash he can muster to Ukraine. Amish came in and built 100 sheds they could sleep in rather than in the dirt in tents. It’s getting very cold in the mountains.

The government came in and shut the sheds down since they didn’t meet the code. That puts the residents back in tents.

A Fox reporter flew down to report after the government said no one was living in tents. The truth is people are living in tents, and a baby died of hyperthermia in one of the tents.

Meanwhile, the U.S. taxpayer funds hotel rooms, flights, and other freebies for illegal immigrants across the country to the tune of millions of dollars.

FEMA hotel vouchers reportedly ran out, leaving a number of North Carolina families with no shelter but tents heading into Thanksgiving, the holiday of generosity and plenty.

One mother told Fox, “It’s awful, especially with your kids. It feels like you’re really letting them down. It’s really cold. It’s very uncomfortable.” And since many people lost both cars and homes in the hurricane, “and there’s no money for many for porta-johns or bottled water,” Harrigan added, families are looking forward to a very bleak holiday season. “And when you talk to emergency workers here, they say the pace of recovery is just startlingly slow,” he added. One woman told him, “There’s no sewer, there’s no water, there’s no power. There’s your answer.”

Harrigan ended, “This is a storm that killed 103 people in North Carolina, cost $50 billion worth of damage, and eight weeks later, you’ve got families in donated tents with wood-burning stoves.”

Eight weeks after the storm!

We don’t hate the government enough! The Amish came to NC and built more than 100 tiny homes for the victims of Hurricane Helene to give them shelter from the frigid winter weather. Local and State authorities kicked all the people out because the homes weren’t up to code.… pic.twitter.com/XwTPgI7rG9 — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) November 24, 2024

Burnsville North Carolina resident says people have been coming out trying to install sheds with outlets for people to live in to try to get around permitting – the county still denied these and said they are not suitable living conditions. So just keep the people in tents? pic.twitter.com/Mwm7r7ppG1 — Frank Fighting For Freedom (@thinktankfranks) November 22, 2024

Meanwhile, the governor of NC won’t allow 100 families to use the houses the amish built because they weren’t built w permits. A baby died of hypothermia in one of those tents. Nothing makes sense. https://t.co/rYIhyffX7N — Alice In Wonderland (@CowboyMaxi) November 24, 2024

